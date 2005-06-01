sex___magic (sex___magic) wrote in travis_x_lily,
sex___magic
sex___magic
travis_x_lily
  • Mood: chipper
  • Music: such great heights
Aaaaallooo! My names Michelle. This is xxtruconxx. And I would like spoilers on every Trav/Lily moment in the season finale. TY TY! =)
  • Post a new comment

    Error

    Anonymous comments are disabled in this journal

    switch
    default userpic

    Your IP address will be recorded 

    Help
  • 5 comments