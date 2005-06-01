Lauren (chickwith_stick) wrote in travis_x_lily, 2005-06-01 10:12:00 Lauren chickwith_stick travis_x_lily 2005-06-01 10:12:00 Previous Share Next Mood: bored Music: Random eople talking Why T/L are meant to be Because, and this is slightly spoilerry for the finale, while Ray/Lily got the smoochage, Travis/Lily got the I love you's.And that's all. I do love being pointless, yes. Post a new comment Error Anonymous comments are disabled in this journal We will log you in after post We will log you in after post We will log you in after post We will log you in after post We will log you in after post Anonymously switch LiveJournal Facebook Twitter OpenId Google MailRu VKontakte Anonymously default userpic Your IP address will be recorded Post a new comment Preview comment Help 3 comments Post a new comment 3 comments