So hey everyone-

remember that fic called CPR?!?!?!?! guess who, like..... WROTE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



yeah, me...just telling you in case you're proud or anything. so yeah, i emailed it to the person im writing it with and then i will post it here or wherever and yay im excited. i also have an urge towrite rfr road tripand i will i will!!!!! didn the-n take the section of rfr off of their message boards. delete thememoryof the best show ever????? yes,im being dramatic... babble babble...............