RFR Review: Dance Around the Truth / The Last Dance

To be honest I wasn't even planning on watching the RFR series finale. I just wasn't into it anymore. But then I thought, "Ah... what the hell. Today's the perfect day to see the show. If you watch it without interest, the Rily ending won't bother you as much." And so I tuned into The-N without feeling a tiny bit of sadness or loss. My mind was all, "Blah... blah... blah... let's see the 'amazing Trily moment' already." I mean, who really wants to see the rest of that crap? We already knew that Travis was leaving... we already knew that Ray and Lily are gonna end up together... some of us already knew that Kim was coming back... and a few people who have read the episode descriptions beforehand already knew that RFR was going off the air. There's no big surprise there. So what's my motivation?
Well, luckily all my feelings of "blah-ness" came to a halt when I saw one Miss Kim Carlisle on the TV screen. Sure, I knew she was gonna be at the finale, but the smile that she gave Robbie during their first meeting just broke all that is boring and predictable. This is RFR's one true pairing, people!!! You just cannot beat the chemistry between the two. Of course, I hated the new Kim (or should I say "Jade?") because she acted too much like season 2's Veronica, but I completely understand why she changed her personality. I'm sure now that she's lightened up, she'll have a much better time hanging out with Robbie.
Ray and Lily -- what can I say? Their "will-they-won't-they" love affair has been drawn out for 4 seasons and now that it has finally happened it just all seemed so anticlimactic. Did anybody else feel like their storyline happened too quickly? That despite the loooong wait, their actions still seemed rushed? I mean, one minute Ray was giving Grace a necklace and the next they're breaking up. And the sad thing is that, after the breakup the girl just vanished off the face of the earth. It's like, she didn't even matter. I know that she's not a very likeable character and all, but Ray could've just shown a little remorse maybe? A little compassion? But nooo... he just dusted himself off and went about his business. End scene, fade to black, cut to him telling Lily to pick him over River. And he was so blunt about it too, like he was so sure of himself. I mean, what just happened there? Was Grace just a space-filler or something? Cuz I do remember a time when he *did* care about her... when he drew a silly Frankenstein comic just to impress her... when he got a job so that he can take her out to nice places. I mean, their breakup was just too easy... with one snap of a finger it's already been forgotten.
And let me tell you who's the bigger victim here. River. The man just evolved from this heartless, conceited guy into a lovable, mature person. He's fallen for Lily... he's gained my respect... and the writers spent more time developing his character than coming up with a smooth Rily transition. Why make River likeable? Why make him an important part of Lily's life? Why concoct a fairly healthy, loving, and sweet River/Lily relationship, if they're just gonna end it within a span of one scene? One scene! And it wasn't even televised! Why, was the breakup not important enough? Was River and Lily's healthy, loving, and sweet relationship THAT insignificant? Just like Ray and Grace, their breakup was a bit too easy... and with one blink of an eye the very much developed River character has already gone down the drain.
I guess my biggest gripe about the series finale was the Travis storyline. The first time I heard that our beloved Smog was leaving I thought, "Oh man, this is great! There's gonna be some really good angst here!" But was there any good angst? No. See, I was kinda hoping that the whole episode will revolve around him leaving and the gang begging him to stay, but I guess I lucked out. Did the crew even care that he was moving away? Surely they're a lot more sadder than they appear. I mean, this could've been a really good "group" episode, you know? Perhaps have one last RFR gimmick... one last hurrah against Waller... one last chance to spend as much time with each other as possible. But no... Travis' departure was handled in such a "matter-of-fact" way, it seemed like the gang's separate agendas were more important than their friendship. The only thing that really brightened my viewing pleasure was the last five minutes of the show.
The-Brent did not disappoint. That Trily moment at the end surely was a sight to see. When Travis started telling Lily how amazing she was, I just teared up. I couldn't help it. Lily had tears in her eyes and so did Travis. It was all very touching. And then once they exchanged, "I love you's," I just lost it. They've thrown around the L-word so many times on this show that it was starting to lose it's true value, but that Trily moment surely was something.