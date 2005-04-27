Angie (lovergirl933) wrote in travis_x_lily, 2005-04-27 21:22:00 Angie lovergirl933 travis_x_lily 2005-04-27 21:22:00 Previous Share Next Mood: cold Music: Chain of Fools -- Clay and Quiana RFR Colorbars I haven't seen that many RFR colorbars floating around, so I thought I'd make some. I've made one Trily colorbar and another one of the gang. I'll be making more soon, so if you want to request something, you can request it in this post. PreviewRadio Free Roscoe is Love(Follow the Fake Cut to My Icon Journal...)X-posted Post a new comment Error Anonymous comments are disabled in this journal We will log you in after post We will log you in after post We will log you in after post We will log you in after post We will log you in after post Anonymously switch LiveJournal Facebook Twitter OpenId Google MailRu VKontakte Anonymously default userpic Your IP address will be recorded Post a new comment Preview comment Help 0 comments Post a new comment 0 comments