Roguester's RFR Review: The All-Nighter

What really sucks about this whole Tarker ordeal is that it's SO difficult to hate Parker. She's just geniunely nice and her character is so damn likeable that it's really hard to loathe her. She's honest and free. I can totally see why Travis likes her and it's killing me. Every Tarker scene was so fucking romantic, I wanted to throw up. They weren't forced, they weren't too corny, and the acting wasn't bad either. I loved the fact that Travis and Parker didn't kiss when they had the chance, and it's *so* great that they didn't really exchange "I love you's" when the opportunity came up. And those "missed chances" -- they really got to me because despite the lack of kissing scenes, despite the lack of "I love you's," everything about Tarker remained sweet and romantic. They didn't have to do much for their scenes to be effective. I kept my eyes on the tv screen and I didn't flinch once... I was so engaged -- the whole time I wanted to cry because... well, because I wish that Travis and Lily could be more like that. Never, and I mean never, in the history of RFR did Travis and Lily have a scene where they just sat down and melted at the fact that they like each other. It was implied, yes, but they never really discussed their feelings towards one another. They never had the chance to explore the romance because everything about them had to be so damn "secret" and complicated. You know, the only thing that really bothered me about Tarker tonight was, again, the inconsistency: at first we thought it was Parker who liked Travis, then it was Travis who like Parker, and tonight it was Parker who went all bitchy when Travis mentioned Lily. And also... her birthday wish of having the perfect kiss? It was so "blech." It's not like I haven't heard that before, so please spare me the barf-worthy "I-wish-one-day-it-would-come-true" speech.
Nevertheless, the hand-holding Tarker scene in the end was 10 times more romantic than any of the Trily scenes put together. And that's what's bugging me, really. I mean, why can't Travis and Lily have that? We were robbed, I say. Robbed!!!!
Anyways, despite the depressing Travis/Parker scenes, the rest of the episode went really really really great. The flashbacks to Robbie, Lily, and Ray's first all-nighter were sooo cute, I totally *squeed* with giddiness. I just felt bad that Travis was never a part of their past, you know? Cause if he was, then he probably wouldn't be so excluded... he probably wouldn't be left alone waiting for Trews tickets with Parker.
Oooh, and by the way... how cool was it that Lily was sitting on Travis' DJ chair? Yeah, I know it didn't mean anything... but I loved the fact that she spent a lot of her time in the booth.