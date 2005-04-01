Roguester's RFR Review: "On A Wingman And A Prayer"

I'm echoing chipping's utter annoyance when I say this: "Since when did Travis have a crush on Parker? Wasn't it the other way around?" Here we have another example of the show's inconsistency... it's lack of continuation. It's like, at some level, every episode is a stand-alone. New feelings appear as if out of nowhere which, for the most part, usually don't bother me, but when you look at it on a bigger scale it makes a world of difference. Travis and Parker, for example -- it's all probably just a crush, but you gotta admit that the relationship has tons of potential. He's good for her, she's good for him, and they have this obvious spark about them. But coming from a hard core Trily shipper like me, that is NOT a good thing. Not at all. I mean, what does this mean for Travis and Lily? Does this belittle any sort of shippyness that they ever had? Their subtle, yet sweet, romantic moments? What ever happened to those? The idea of "love" has been thrown around this show so much lately that it's starting to lose its true value. Next week, Travis tells Parker that he's falling for her. Didn't he just say that to Lily a few episodes ago? So what's so different this time around? *gasp* That he really means it? That this time it's gonna work out? That this time it's the real deal? OH NO!!! Just wait till the next Tom, Dick, or Jane walks in through that door... who knows who our main characters will fall in love next?
The good thing about all this is that the whole Tarker ordeal is happening at the same time as the whole River/Lily nonesense is taking place. It's still early on it the season... relationships that are just starting can easily crumble before the show's last hurrah. And since RFR is so good with the "abrupt" storylines, what could be a wonderful Tarker ship can totally end within the span of 2 episodes. *crosses fingers* It's funny, everytime Travis and Lily lose their ways they always seem to find each other (flashback to "All or Nothing"). Let's just hope that that's the case for Season 4.
But anyways, despite the abundance of horrendous Tarker scenes in this ep, it was so refreshing to see Travis acting like a complete fool. He was so hilarious! It's great to know that he's got a little bit of Ray in him (pun COMPLETELY intended). I totally miss seeing him and Ray working together. Anyways, some of you may be wondering what I thought of River/Lily so here it is: No threat, no problem. I'm smooth sailing along the River's coastline like it's puddle on the sidewalk. Then again, how crappy would it be if River/Lily actually worked out, eh?