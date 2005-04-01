mmmk I'm back

I think only two people here actually remember me >.< It's Margarita aka casualxfriday....all coming back to you now...? got a new sn :)

lol but still, ELJAY, I am back =]

I have currently just watched the newset episode of RFR, and golly wow, Lily you shock me.



Eventhough through that past few episodes, Lily has been REALLY moving around, and I know, kill me now for actually saying this, but her charachter has really grown out, and maybe too far out.

She has moved from guy to guy. What has happend to our Lily??? I mean the change in her is really not that bad, but I miss the old Lily. I guess because of her new ways, maybe that's why her and Travis didn't work out. I mean THIS IS THEIR SECOND TIME trying the whole dating thing.

::sigh:: I still have hope for my ship, but I think the eerie sensation of the Travis/Parker ship is catching on to me..=( I'm not really in the mood to review this week's episode. It puts a plunker on my celebration of being back here, but maybe I'll muster enough somberness to post one later. <33333





