Another Trily Fan Here!

Hi Trily Fans!

I just joined this community a few days ago, and I haven't introduced myself...and I really want to get to know more Travis/Lily fans. So..My name is Sam and I have watched Radio Free Roscoe for quite awhile. My brother got me into it *hugs brother, thank you thank you* So I am glad he did.

Ever since I started watching I defiantly thought Travis was HOT! (Well who wouldn't). I also liked Ray cause he was funny and seemed to really like Lily.(That is what I usually look for on shows, is pairings.) So me being me began to really like Trily because it was different and they seemed to have a connection, like just when they looked at each other, they had chemistry, and still do! Then when they kissed for the first time, I WAS LIKE YES! But then later when they went there separate ways, I was bummed. I thought that is it, that is the end of my hopeful pairing but then they KISSED again! You don't just do that if you don't have feelings for someone! So Trily just has to be the winning ship!

Sorry this is so long, I really got into it because I love these two together! I hope that I will be able to know you all more!

GO TRILY!

Sambo