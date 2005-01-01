|
|[21 Jun 2008|11:08pm]
i hope those of you who miss rfr read this
SO I WORK AT THIS SUSHI BAR
YOU WILL NEVER GUESS WHO COMES IN.
unfortunately not nathan carter, or kate todd
but ray mukaddam! yeah so it wasn't even ali, but hey, it brought back all these memories of travis/lily and all that good stuff.
i didn't want to be a major creeper and be like "hai wasnt yous on rfr?", and i couldn't even take pictures, but yeah...
I MISS Y'ALLS
|[13 May 2006|02:06pm]
|
oh god, i started watching rfr reruns way back in the end of season one ...
reminise, anyone?
|Icons
|[05 Nov 2005|04:12pm]
|
There is a bit of everything in there.
Rules
*Do not claim them as your own
*Credit me
**No hotlinking
|[30 Sep 2005|05:06pm]
|
*looks about*
Anyone still alive? D=
Trily forevah 4lyfe!!11!!
|essay
|[03 Aug 2005|05:22pm]
|
ok, so, it said i could do an essay if i got bored, so here's my essay
essay thing
|[01 Jun 2005|01:35pm]
|
Aaaaallooo! My names Michelle. This is xxtruconxx. And I would like spoilers on every Trav/Lily moment in the season finale. TY TY! =)
|Why T/L are meant to be
|[01 Jun 2005|10:12am]
|
Because, and this is slightly spoilerry for the finale, while Ray/Lily got the smoochage, Travis/Lily got the I love you's.
And that's all. I do love being pointless, yes.
|[31 May 2005|10:14pm]
|
So hey everyone-
remember that fic called CPR?!?!?!?! guess who, like..... WROTE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
yeah, me...just telling you in case you're proud or anything. so yeah, i emailed it to the person im writing it with and then i will post it here or wherever and yay im excited. i also have an urge towrite rfr road tripand i will i will!!!!! didn the-n take the section of rfr off of their message boards. delete thememoryof the best show ever????? yes,im being dramatic... babble babble...............
|i know it's not a lily/travis thing but.....
|[29 May 2005|07:17pm]
|
Hey everybody. I have a question that I would LOVE to have answered. How old is Steve Belford(River Pierce)??? I heard he was only 14 and I don't believe that because he looks older. I searched and searched and searched and NOTHING came up about him.
If you know, or have a link to somewhere, that'd be GREAT!!!
Thanks!
x-posted elsewhere
|HELP ME
|[22 May 2005|06:37pm]
|
Hello I am making a huge powerpoint about trilly and i was wondering those things.
- Which episodes(both season) contains scene of friendship
- Which episodes(both season) contains scene of love (kissing all those things)
- Which episodes(both season) contains scene of fighting
- and if some have pictures of season 1
thanks i'll credit and i'll send it when finish
|New RFR Song Fic!
|[23 Apr 2005|06:19pm]
|
Hey guys!
I'm back with a new song fic! There are some T/L friendship moments here. You all have to check it out.
Title: The Pros and Cons of Freedom
Author: RFRAngel92
Rating: PG13
Disclaimer: Don't on the song, the show or anything else for that matter. If I did own the show, do you think I'd let The-N cancel it? Hell no!
Spoilers/Summary: This is a song fic that takes place during Travis' freshman year in college. He is in New York and away from the gang. Missing Roscoe and yearning for his friends force Travis to travel back in time into his memories to remember how he had gotten to where he was. Remembering tough memories, Travis realizes how much he craved freedom back then and just how much his one, true best friend knew about him. Please read and rewiew!
The song I wrote the fic to is called "No One" by Aly and Aj. The song can be downloaded here. Please let me know what you think.
|song list
|[22 Apr 2005|11:11pm]
|
Got a song question?
Check out the updated song list --
From Season 1 to "Stand Up and Deliver" :)
RFR Song List
* Please note that these songs were listed based on the US broadcast (the-n), not the Canadian broadcast (The Family Channel).
* Question Marks (??????) indicate that... I have no idea what the song titles are. LOL!
* And finally, if you know of a song that's not on the list (especially the question-marked ones), let me know!
|but there's much more
|[16 Apr 2005|12:24pm]
|
WHEE!! WE HAVE 50+ MEMBERS NOW, PEOPLE!
All right. So it's really less than that since there's three deleted users, but still... :)
Oh, and for last night's RFR episode. DUDE THERE WAS LIKE, AT LEAST ONE TRAVIS/LILY MOMENT THERE! When Travis was on his cellphone during RFR, Lily just had this disappointed look on her face. You guys keeeeel me.