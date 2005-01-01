

lovergirl933 Hey guys!



I'm back with a new song fic! There are some T/L friendship moments here. You all have to check it out.



Title: The Pros and Cons of Freedom



Author: RFRAngel92



Rating: PG13



Disclaimer: Don't on the song, the show or anything else for that matter. If I did own the show, do you think I'd let The-N cancel it? Hell no!



Spoilers/Summary: This is a song fic that takes place during Travis' freshman year in college. He is in New York and away from the gang. Missing Roscoe and yearning for his friends force Travis to travel back in time into his memories to remember how he had gotten to where he was. Remembering tough memories, Travis realizes how much he craved freedom back then and just how much his one, true best friend knew about him. Please read and rewiew!



The song I wrote the fic to is called "No One" by Aly and Aj. The song can be downloaded here. Please let me know what you think.